Colorado Homes and Lifestyles

Interiors

Beyond The Bachelor Pad

Inside former Bachelor stars Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell’s recently renovated Denver bungalow.
Interiors

Prefabulous Small Houses

A visual tour through a sampling of prefab homes and vacation cabins (from 350 to 2,000 square feet).
Kitchens

From Traditional to Transitional

See how an outdated space was transformed into a warm entertaining haven—with subtle contemporary flavor.
Interiors

From Brick to Bodacious

An Aspen-area hilltop home’s remodel celebrates its surroundings and panoramic views while uncluttering its style
Interiors

Rocky Start, Zen Finish

Denver’s Duet Design Group helps a family of transplanted New Yorkers reinvent a problematic midcentury layout.
Kitchens

Pantry Makeover Tips to Inspire Your Inner Chef

Get a Pinterest-worthy pantry with these genius organization hacks for kitchen convenience.
Furniture & Accessories

What's Hot in Home Design 2017 [Video]

Real estate expert Chris Mygatt and CH&L publisher Holly Scott discuss the Denver market.
Art

Life is Her Landscape

An endless desire to draw and a love of the mountains formed the foundation for Susan X. Billings’ inspired life.
Furniture & Accessories

Trending: All Things Tufted and Quilted

A little poofiness can lend a large dose of regal elegance to your interiors.
Stylemakers

The Prolific Output of Orla Kiely

The Ireland native’s designs speak to her love of pattern, the natural world and all things green.
Stylemakers

Salida-Based Artist Ben Strawn

This devotee of nonobjective, nonrepresentational painting commands multiple mediums to find his way on canvas.
Colorado Destinations

Black, White and Cool All Over

An architect’s tour through Denver’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
The Cheese Shop of Breckenridge

These guys are passionate, knowledgeable cheesemongers who are upping the gastronome ante of Colorado’s ski community fare.

Save, Spend, Splurge: Serving Platters

Whether you aim to find a good deal or go all out, these dishes will add some serious style to your serveware.

Sacred Thistle: A Floral Gift Shop in Denver

The owners have perfected the art of wabi-sabi, based on the idea of Japanese wisdom and imperfection.
Upcoming Events

  • Glory of Venice: Masterworks of the Renaissance

    Jan 3, 2017
    All Day @ Denver Art Museum

    The Denver Art Museum (DAM) is delighted to present Glory of Venice: Masterworks of the Renaissance, Denver’s first-ever...

  • Adult Coloring

    Jan 15, 2017
    1:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery and Tasting Room

    Grab some friends to enjoy a Sunday afternoon in the tasting room. Each and every Sunday choose a coloring sheet from one of our adult coloring...

  • Cocktails for a Cause Supports Hope House of Colorado

    Feb 15, 2017
    5:30 PM - 5:30 PM @ Wings Over the Rockies

    DENVER – Cocktails for a Cause (CFAC) will be hosting their next event in support of Hope House of Colorado, a local Denver nonprofit, from...

  • 2013 Riesling Release

    Feb 26, 2017
    1:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery& Tasting Room

    Join us to celebrate the release of the 2013 Dry Riesling! Enjoy complimentary tasting of our newest Dry Riesling and 10% off 3 or more bottles...

  • Wine Dinner: Chef Guillaume & Savory Spice Shop

    Mar 4, 2017
    7:00 PM - 9:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery & Tasting Room

    Settembre Cellars welcomes Chef Guillaume of Guillaume’s European Catering to prepare a 5 course meal featuring Savory Spice Shop blends and...

  • Boulder Wine Reads

    Mar 5, 2017
    4:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery& Tasting Room

    The idea is simple. You like wine, so do we. You also like to read & learn about wine? Let's talk. Introducing Boulder Wine Reads. Here's how...

  • "Women of Boulder" Lecture at Chautauqua

    Mar 7, 2017
    7:00 PM - 8:30 PM @ Chautauqua

    Join the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame March 7, 2017 for a special Women’s History Month presentation. A significant number of Boulder women...

  • World Wide Antique and Vintage Show

    Apr 7, 2017
    10:00 AM - 6:00 PM @ Denver Mart Expo building

    The World Wide Antique & Vintage Show, held in Denver CO is a 43 year tradition.  Each show features between 85-100 antique & vintage...

  • Boulder Wine Reads

    May 7, 2017
    4:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery& Tasting Room

    The idea is simple. You like wine, so do we. You also like to read & learn about wine? Let's talk. Introducing Boulder Wine Reads. Here's how...

  • BLUEBIRD Art + Sound

    Jun 30, 2017
    All Day

    BLUEBIRD Art + Sound, a leading-edge art and music event debuts in Snowmass June 30-July 2. The three-day celebration brings top-level musical...


Reader Favorites

A Girl, A Blog, A Barn

From Dated 1950s Home to Dream City Dwelling

Beyond The Bachelor Pad

Joe Cocker's Mad Dog Ranch in the Heart of the Rockies

Prefabulous Small Houses

From Brick to Bodacious

The Chubby Bungalow

