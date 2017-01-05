Colorado Homes and Lifestyles

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Kitchens

From Traditional to Transitional

See how an outdated space was transformed into a warm entertaining haven—with subtle contemporary flavor.
Interiors

From Brick to Bodacious

An Aspen-area hilltop home’s remodel celebrates its surroundings and panoramic views while uncluttering its style
Interiors

Rocky Start, Zen Finish

Denver’s Duet Design Group helps a family of transplanted New Yorkers reinvent a problematic midcentury layout.
Kitchens

Pantry Makeover Tips to Inspire Your Inner Chef

Get a Pinterest-worthy pantry with these genius organization hacks for kitchen convenience.
Bathrooms

Move Over, Basic White Tub

These water fixtures introduce intriguing forms, bold colors, and new materials for the loo.
Interiors

From Dated 1950s Home to Dream City Dwelling

Designer Amanda Precourt transforms this abode by adding square footage, natural light and a touch of rock ’n’ roll.
Furniture & Accessories

What's Hot in Home Design 2017 [Video]

Real estate expert Chris Mygatt and CH&L publisher Holly Scott discuss the Denver market.
Art

Life is Her Landscape

An endless desire to draw and a love of the mountains formed the foundation for Susan X. Billings’ inspired life.
Furniture & Accessories

Trending: All Things Tufted and Quilted

A little poofiness can lend a large dose of regal elegance to your interiors.
Colorado Destinations

There With Care... And Then Some

This Colorado organization brilliantly comes to the aid of families dealing with critically ill children.
Recipes

Curried Sweet Potato Soup

Got the boring-soup blues? Try this delicious, savory way to stay warm this winter.
Stylemakers

Design Notes from the Dean: Deborah Berke

The renowned architect and first female dean at the Yale School of Architecture talks all things design.
Hotel Talisa, Formerly Vail Cascade Resort & Spa

The long-standing resort and spa has recently reopened after a major $50 million renovation.

A Denver Artisan Boutique

Studio Colfax features fascinating finds, from letterpress papermakers to home-goods creators.

Affordable Yet Chic Decor: DENY Designs

Pillows, canvas prints, coasters, and more—their creations have become a staple in my kids’ rooms.
Upcoming Events

  • Colorado Indian Market

    Jan 20, 2017
    1:00 PM - 5:00 PM @ Denver Mart

    Feel the magic at the 36th Annual Colorado Indian Market, January 20 - 22, 2017 at the Denver Mart.  Meet award-winning artists as they...

  • Glory of Venice: Masterworks of the Renaissance

    Jan 3, 2017
    All Day @ Denver Art Museum

    The Denver Art Museum (DAM) is delighted to present Glory of Venice: Masterworks of the Renaissance, Denver’s first-ever...

  • Cabernet Sauvignon Vertical

    Jan 22, 2017
    1:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery and Tasting Room

    Beginning with a library wine from our very first 2007 vintage: six wines, four vintages, three vineyards. An opportunity to taste cellared,...

  • Adult Coloring

    Jan 15, 2017
    1:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery and Tasting Room

    Grab some friends to enjoy a Sunday afternoon in the tasting room. Each and every Sunday choose a coloring sheet from one of our adult coloring...

  • 2012 Chardonnay Release

    Jan 29, 2017
    1:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery and Tasting Room

    Join us to celebrate the release of the 2012 Chardonnay! There is something special about tasting our Chardonnay in winter months, it just shines,...

  • Cocktails for a Cause Supports Hope House of Colorado

    Feb 15, 2017
    5:30 PM - 5:30 PM @ Wings Over the Rockies

    DENVER – Cocktails for a Cause (CFAC) will be hosting their next event in support of Hope House of Colorado, a local Denver nonprofit, from...

  • 2013 Riesling Release

    Feb 26, 2017
    1:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery& Tasting Room

    Join us to celebrate the release of the 2013 Dry Riesling! Enjoy complimentary tasting of our newest Dry Riesling and 10% off 3 or more bottles...

  • Wine Dinner: Chef Guillaume & Savory Spice Shop

    Mar 4, 2017
    7:00 PM - 9:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery & Tasting Room

    Settembre Cellars welcomes Chef Guillaume of Guillaume’s European Catering to prepare a 5 course meal featuring Savory Spice Shop blends and...

  • Boulder Wine Reads

    Mar 5, 2017
    4:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery& Tasting Room

    The idea is simple. You like wine, so do we. You also like to read & learn about wine? Let's talk. Introducing Boulder Wine Reads. Here's how...

  • "Women of Boulder" Lecture at Chautauqua

    Mar 7, 2017
    7:00 PM - 8:30 PM @ Chautauqua

    Join the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame March 7, 2017 for a special Women’s History Month presentation. A significant number of Boulder women...

  • World Wide Antique and Vintage Show

    Apr 7, 2017
    10:00 AM - 6:00 PM @ Denver Mart Expo building

    The World Wide Antique & Vintage Show, held in Denver CO is a 43 year tradition.  Each show features between 85-100 antique & vintage...

  • Boulder Wine Reads

    May 7, 2017
    4:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery& Tasting Room

    The idea is simple. You like wine, so do we. You also like to read & learn about wine? Let's talk. Introducing Boulder Wine Reads. Here's how...

  • BLUEBIRD Art + Sound

    Jun 30, 2017
    All Day

    BLUEBIRD Art + Sound, a leading-edge art and music event debuts in Snowmass June 30-July 2. The three-day celebration brings top-level musical...


