Colorado Homes and Lifestyles

Interiors

From Dated 1950s Home to Dream City Dwelling

Designer Amanda Precourt transforms this abode by adding square footage, natural light and a touch of rock ’n’ roll.
Interiors

A Sustainable Timber-Frame Home in Steamboat

Off the grid but only a few miles from town, this home blends mountain, modern, and eco-conscious design.
Interiors

The Top 15 Home Stories of 2016

Here, another set of the year's most popular homes—from sleek and chic renovations to woodsy, rustic retreats.
Interiors

A Restored Denver Home With Colonial Ties

The original owner of this renovated Mediterranean Revival-style home in Belcaro has familial ties to the Mayflower.
Interiors

Before & After: A Historic Home Remodel in Boulder

See how this landmarked home underwent an addition and a remodel to help modernize and elevate its interiors.
Interiors

Is Your Home Winter-Ready?

Some tips and resources to help you live smarter and more sustainably this enduring the snowy season.
Furniture & Accessories

Trending: All Things Tufted and Quilted

A little poofiness can lend a large dose of regal elegance to your interiors.
Antiques

How to Mix the Old With the New

Create an engaging, unexpected aesthetic with these 4 tips for decorating with antiques.
Furniture & Accessories

Favorite Gifts to Give: Staff Picks

The minds behind Colorado Homes & Lifestyles share their go-to gifts for the holiday season.
Stylemakers

Design Notes from the Dean: Deborah Berke

The renowned architect and first female dean at the Yale School of Architecture talks all things design.
Stylemakers

Shelf Life: Thatcher Wine Celebrates the Bound Word

The founder of Boulder’s Juniper Books creates personalized bespoke collections for passionate readers.
Colorado Destinations

Food Lab Boulder: A Hip Neighborhood Hub

A beautiful kitchen and on-trend classes reflect Casey Easton’s principles of simplicity, experimentation, and fun.
Current Crush? Tea Towels

I love how colorful prints and patterns add texture and whimsy to my otherwise neutral kitchen.

Pizza Party Meets Music Jam at Moxie Bread Co.

The Louisville bakery features an open-format music jam the last Wednesday of every month.

A Designer’s Favorite Things

Victoria Crawford of Tweed Interiors in Telluride shares her beloved picks, from servingware to skin care.
Local Happenings

  • Glory of Venice: Masterworks of the Renaissance

    Dec 27, 2016
    All Day @ Denver Art Museum

    The Denver Art Museum (DAM) is delighted to present Glory of Venice: Masterworks of the Renaissance, Denver’s first-ever...

  • 27th Annual Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show

    Jan 5, 2017
    9:00 AM - 9:00 AM @ Colorado Convention Center

    RVing has never been more popular and what better way to learn why than at the region’s largest RV show! Check out hundreds of new RVs under...

  • Boulder Wine Reads

    Jan 8, 2017
    5:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery and Tasting Room

    Settembre Cellars' winemaker selects a book, we read  & then gather over a glass to share what we learned. This month, our...

  • 2017 Denver Preschool Program Preschool Showcase

    Jan 14, 2017
    10:00 AM - 2:00 PM @ J. Churchill Owen Boys & Girls Club

    Hosted by the Denver Preschool Program, the fifth annual Preschool Showcase is a FREE one-stop opportunity for Denver families to find and compare...

  • Cabernet Sauvignon Vertical

    Jan 22, 2017
    1:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery and Tasting Room

    Beginning with a library wine from our very first 2007 vintage: six wines, four vintages, three vineyards. An opportunity to taste cellared,...


