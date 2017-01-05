Colorado Homes and Lifestyles

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Interiors

Rocky Start, Zen Finish

Denver’s Duet Design Group helps a family of transplanted New Yorkers reinvent a problematic midcentury layout.
Kitchens

Pantry Makeover Tips to Inspire Your Inner Chef

Get a Pinterest-worthy pantry with these genius organization hacks for kitchen convenience.
Bathrooms

Move Over, Basic White Tub

These water fixtures introduce intriguing forms, bold colors, and new materials for the loo.
Interiors

From Dated 1950s Home to Dream City Dwelling

Designer Amanda Precourt transforms this abode by adding square footage, natural light and a touch of rock ’n’ roll.
Interiors

A Sustainable Timber-Frame Home in Steamboat

Off the grid but only a few miles from town, this home blends mountain, modern, and eco-conscious design.
Interiors

The Top 15 Home Stories of 2016

Here, another set of the year's most popular homes—from sleek and chic renovations to woodsy, rustic retreats.
Art

Life is Her Landscape

An endless desire to draw and a love of the mountains formed the foundation for Susan X. Billings’ inspired life.
Furniture & Accessories

Trending: All Things Tufted and Quilted

A little poofiness can lend a large dose of regal elegance to your interiors.
Antiques

How to Mix the Old With the New

Create an engaging, unexpected aesthetic with these 4 tips for decorating with antiques.
Recipes

Curried Sweet Potato Soup

Got the boring-soup blues? Try this delicious, savory way to stay warm this winter.
Stylemakers

Design Notes from the Dean: Deborah Berke

The renowned architect and first female dean at the Yale School of Architecture talks all things design.
Stylemakers

Shelf Life: Thatcher Wine Celebrates the Bound Word

The founder of Boulder’s Juniper Books creates personalized bespoke collections for passionate readers.
Current Crush? Tea Towels

I love how colorful prints and patterns add texture and whimsy to my otherwise neutral kitchen.

Pizza Party Meets Music Jam at Moxie Bread Co.

The Louisville bakery features an open-format music jam the last Wednesday of every month.

A Designer’s Favorite Things

Victoria Crawford of Tweed Interiors in Telluride shares her beloved picks, from servingware to skin care.
Upcoming Events

  • Glory of Venice: Masterworks of the Renaissance

    Jan 3, 2017
    All Day @ Denver Art Museum

    The Denver Art Museum (DAM) is delighted to present Glory of Venice: Masterworks of the Renaissance, Denver’s first-ever...

  • Dikeou Literary Series: Steven Dunn, Diana Khoi Nguyen, Kelly Sears and Swanee

    Jan 12, 2017
    70:00 AM - 90:00 AM @ Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax

    The Dikeou Collection presents the twentieth installment of the Dikeou Literary Series. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80203. Please join us for readings...

  • 2017 Denver Preschool Program Preschool Showcase

    Jan 14, 2017
    10:00 AM - 2:00 PM @ Dahlia Campus for Health & Well-Being

    Hosted by the Denver Preschool Program, the fifth annual Preschool Showcase is a FREE one-stop opportunity for Denver families to find and compare...

  • Colorado Indian Market

    Jan 20, 2017
    1:00 PM - 5:00 PM @ Denver Mart

    Feel the magic at the 36th Annual Colorado Indian Market, January 20 - 22, 2017 at the Denver Mart.  Meet award-winning artists as they...

  • Cabernet Sauvignon Vertical

    Jan 22, 2017
    1:00 PM - 6:00 PM @ Settembre Cellars Winery and Tasting Room

    Beginning with a library wine from our very first 2007 vintage: six wines, four vintages, three vineyards. An opportunity to taste cellared,...

  • World Wide Antique and Vintage Show

    Apr 7, 2017
    10:00 AM - 6:00 PM @ Denver Mart Expo building

    The World Wide Antique & Vintage Show, held in Denver CO is a 43 year tradition.  Each show features between 85-100 antique & vintage...

  • BLUEBIRD Art + Sound

    Jun 30, 2017
    All Day

    BLUEBIRD Art + Sound, a leading-edge art and music event debuts in Snowmass June 30-July 2. The three-day celebration brings top-level musical...


Colorado Homes and Lifestyles
